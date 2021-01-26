UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Showing Their Courage Against Indian Brutalities In IOJ&K: Abdullah Gul

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Kashmiris showing their courage against Indian brutalities in IOJ&K: Abdullah Gul

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul Tuesday stated that Kashmiris have proved before the world by showing their courage and unity against Indian brutalities in its Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In his statement on the Republic Day of India being observed as Black Day, he said that all international bodies, including the United Nations, have not been able to lift the curfew imposed in IOJ&K for a year and a half which is a clear violation of UN resolutions, he added.

He urged the International Community to play their imperative role in resolving longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Abdullah Gul said that if India calls itself as much a democrat then it should give the oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination and raise uniform laws for Muslims all over India.

He said that Jawaharlal Nehru's promise to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination has not been fulfilled so far.

The Indian secular constitution is nothing but deception and deception. For the last seven decades, Muslims have been entertained by saying that Muslims are safe under the Indian constitution, have economic and social rights and complete religious freedom and have equal rights under the secular Indian Constitution but practically, the opposite policy is being pursued, he expressed.

The Chairman TJP said that the Constitution of India, which came into force on January 26, 1950, has 470 articles, 12 appendices, 25 chapters and has been amended 104 times in the last 70 years. The last change was made in January 2019, which is considered to be the longest constitution in the world, he said and added, this constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar did not give full civil rights to Muslims but kept them in the dark.

The CAA's controversial law based on discrimination against Muslims has been legalized, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World United Nations Jammu January 2019 Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Tolerance Ministry launches &#039;Festival of Huma ..

11 minutes ago

NYU Abu Dhabi’s Arts Centre announces launch of ..

1 hour ago

Shaniera Akram says she had a pretty good day

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of new am ..

2 hours ago

‘PM Office could be mortgaged if it’s just sym ..

2 hours ago

106,589 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.