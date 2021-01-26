Kashmiris showing their courage against Indian brutalities in IOJ&K: Abdullah Gul

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Chairman Tehrik Jawanan Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Gul Tuesday stated that Kashmiris have proved before the world by showing their courage and unity against Indian brutalities in its Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

In his statement on the Republic Day of India being observed as Black Day, he said that all international bodies, including the United Nations, have not been able to lift the curfew imposed in IOJ&K for a year and a half which is a clear violation of UN resolutions, he added.

He urged the International Community to play their imperative role in resolving longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Abdullah Gul said that if India calls itself as much a democrat then it should give the oppressed Kashmiris their right to self-determination and raise uniform laws for Muslims all over India.

He said that Jawaharlal Nehru's promise to give Kashmiris the right to self-determination has not been fulfilled so far.

The Indian secular constitution is nothing but deception and deception. For the last seven decades, Muslims have been entertained by saying that Muslims are safe under the Indian constitution, have economic and social rights and complete religious freedom and have equal rights under the secular Indian Constitution but practically, the opposite policy is being pursued, he expressed.

The Chairman TJP said that the Constitution of India, which came into force on January 26, 1950, has 470 articles, 12 appendices, 25 chapters and has been amended 104 times in the last 70 years. The last change was made in January 2019, which is considered to be the longest constitution in the world, he said and added, this constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar did not give full civil rights to Muslims but kept them in the dark.

The CAA's controversial law based on discrimination against Muslims has been legalized, he added.