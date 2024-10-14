Kashmiris sound alarm over Delhi’s plan to erase identity, cultural heritage: Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Kashmiri people are sounding the alarm over the plot by the India’s Modi regime to eradicate their unique identity and transform the Muslim-majority population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, Hindutva leaders have declared their intention to obliterate Kashmir’s distinct cultural heritage and resurrect a pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory.

BJP and RSS are driving this agenda, seeking to fulfill their long-held desire for total integration of occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India. This involves imposing Hindutva ideology in the Muslim-majority territory and systematically laying the groundwork for settler colonialism.

The report citing observes as having argued that the revocation of Article 370 was designed to settle non-Kashmiris in the territory, rendering Kashmiris jobless and landless in their own homeland. However, Kashmiris vow to resist these efforts, stating they would rather face death than become slaves to Hindu extremist forces.

The Kashmiris urged the international community to intervene and safeguard their land and identity. The Kashmiri community fears that their cultural heritage, including their language, music and traditions, will be lost forever if these plans are allowed to proceed.