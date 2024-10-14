Kashmiris Sound Alarm Over Delhi’s Plan To Erase Identity, Cultural Heritage: Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Kashmiri people are sounding the alarm over the plot by the India’s Modi regime to eradicate their unique identity and transform the Muslim-majority population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.
According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, Hindutva leaders have declared their intention to obliterate Kashmir’s distinct cultural heritage and resurrect a pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory.
BJP and RSS are driving this agenda, seeking to fulfill their long-held desire for total integration of occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India. This involves imposing Hindutva ideology in the Muslim-majority territory and systematically laying the groundwork for settler colonialism.
The report citing observes as having argued that the revocation of Article 370 was designed to settle non-Kashmiris in the territory, rendering Kashmiris jobless and landless in their own homeland. However, Kashmiris vow to resist these efforts, stating they would rather face death than become slaves to Hindu extremist forces.
The Kashmiris urged the international community to intervene and safeguard their land and identity. The Kashmiri community fears that their cultural heritage, including their language, music and traditions, will be lost forever if these plans are allowed to proceed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcycle collision in Bahawalpur leaves 5 injured22 minutes ago
-
Sindh University announces results of Entry test results9 hours ago
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of unity in securing rights, peace10 hours ago
-
3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt10 hours ago
-
Man killed, brother injured by dumper rammed over motorcycle in Taxila10 hours ago
-
Kohat Tunnel reopens11 hours ago
-
Car lifter arrested after shootout with police in Wah11 hours ago
-
1 killed, 1 injured over old enmity12 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November13 hours ago
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo13 hours ago
-
Power sector-Glorious years in Pakistan report launched13 hours ago
-
Seven criminals arrested; weapons recovered14 hours ago