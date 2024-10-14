Open Menu

Kashmiris Sound Alarm Over Delhi’s Plan To Erase Identity, Cultural Heritage: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Kashmiris sound alarm over Delhi’s plan to erase identity, cultural heritage: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Kashmiri people are sounding the alarm over the plot by the India’s Modi regime to eradicate their unique identity and transform the Muslim-majority population of occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a minority.

According to a report by Kashmir Media Service, Hindutva leaders have declared their intention to obliterate Kashmir’s distinct cultural heritage and resurrect a pre-Islamic Hindu civilization in the territory.

BJP and RSS are driving this agenda, seeking to fulfill their long-held desire for total integration of occupied Jammu and Kashmir with India. This involves imposing Hindutva ideology in the Muslim-majority territory and systematically laying the groundwork for settler colonialism.

The report citing observes as having argued that the revocation of Article 370 was designed to settle non-Kashmiris in the territory, rendering Kashmiris jobless and landless in their own homeland. However, Kashmiris vow to resist these efforts, stating they would rather face death than become slaves to Hindu extremist forces.

The Kashmiris urged the international community to intervene and safeguard their land and identity. The Kashmiri community fears that their cultural heritage, including their language, music and traditions, will be lost forever if these plans are allowed to proceed.

Related Topics

India Music Minority Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

1 day ago
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

1 day ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

1 day ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

1 day ago
 At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram

2 days ago
 Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakist ..

Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan