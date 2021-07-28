UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris Stand By PM Imran Khan: Senator Agha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Muslim League (Q) Senior Leader Senator Kamal Ali Agha Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) landslide victory in the AJK elections was a testament to the fact that Kashmiris stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to APP, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had played a pivotal role in raising the Kashmir issue at all international fora.

"We stand by the PTI as an ally of government and the PTI's victory in the Kashmir elections is a good omen," he said.

Replying to a question, Senator Agha said the international community should play its role in providing the right to self-determination to Kashmiris.

Replying to another question, he said the destination of Kashmiris - the independence - was not far away.

