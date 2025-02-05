Open Menu

Kashmiris’ Struggle For Freedom Destined To Succeed: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday paid tribute to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their relentless struggle to claim their legitimate right to self-determination, in line with the resolutions passed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a special message marking Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said the freedom of Kashmir from Indian oppression was an undeniable truth and Pakistan would always stand with the people of Kashmir in their just cause.

Today, Ahsan Iqbal remarked, that the entire nation of Pakistan was reaffirming its commitment to unwavering solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continued their fight for self-determination in accordance with the UNSC's resolutions and against India's oppressive occupation.

The minister said the Kashmiri people were engaged in an unprecedented and historic struggle for freedom and their sacrifices kept the flame of freedom alive. “I am confident that the day will come when their dreams will be realized."

"On Kashmir Solidarity Day, the people of Pakistan honor the immense sacrifices made by the Kashmiri people, who have endured brutal Indian oppression and tyranny for more than 75 years. Their patience, courage, and resilience will be etched in golden letters in history," Ahsan Iqbal said.

He further assured the people of occupied Kashmir that Pakistan would continue to extend full support at every diplomatic, political and moral front in their pursuit of self-determination, steadfast in its principled stance.

