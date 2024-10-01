Open Menu

Kashmiris’ Struggle Legitimate, India Must End Extra-judicial Killings: APHC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over Indian troops’ cordon and search operations, arrests, and extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas stated that Indian forces arrest youth from homes and streets, detaining them under the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, often leading to extra-judicial killings.

The APHC called for an early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, asserting the legitimacy of Kashmiris' resistance against India's occupation.

Despite detention and torture, Hurriyat leaders remain committed to a peaceful solution under UN resolutions.

He said despite continued detention and physical and mental torture, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

Minhas urged the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organizations to pressure India to release all Kashmiri political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders and activists.

