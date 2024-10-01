Kashmiris’ Struggle Legitimate, India Must End Extra-judicial Killings: APHC
Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over Indian troops’ cordon and search operations, arrests, and extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
APHC spokesman Adv Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar stated that Indian forces arrest and abduct youth from homes, streets, and roads during these operations, detaining them under the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, often resulting in extra-judicial killings.
Minhas noted that most killings in Baramulla, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, and Leh areas occurred similarly.
The APHC demanded an early resolution to the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing the legitimacy of Kashmiris’ resistance against India’s occupation.
Despite facing detention, torture, and struggles, Hurriyat leaders and activists remain resolute in their pursuit of a peaceful, democratic solution under UN resolutions.
He said despite continued detention and physical and mental torture, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.
Minhas appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the occupied territory.
Recent Stories
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story
No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..
Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A
Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four robbers arrested from Katlang2 minutes ago
-
DG Khan to implement ‘Clean Punjab’ initiative to villages2 minutes ago
-
Motorcyclist died in roan mishap2 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 receives 14,243 emergency calls2 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy killed in motorcycle collision in Chichawatni2 minutes ago
-
Death sentence awarded to killer2 minutes ago
-
AC cracks down on price violations in Nowshera Virkan2 minutes ago
-
IRSA advisory body to meet on Wednesday12 minutes ago
-
Fire erupted in warehouse in Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue efforts stressed12 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris’ struggle legitimate, India must end extra-judicial killings: APHC12 minutes ago
-
CPEC, other projects to be completed soon: Minister Qaiser Sheikh12 minutes ago