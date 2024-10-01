Open Menu

Kashmiris’ Struggle Legitimate, India Must End Extra-judicial Killings: APHC

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed grave concern over Indian troops’ cordon and search operations, arrests, and extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC spokesman Adv Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar stated that Indian forces arrest and abduct youth from homes, streets, and roads during these operations, detaining them under the Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, often resulting in extra-judicial killings.

Minhas noted that most killings in Baramulla, Kulgam, Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Kathua, and Leh areas occurred similarly.

The APHC demanded an early resolution to the Kashmir dispute, emphasizing the legitimacy of Kashmiris’ resistance against India’s occupation.

Despite facing detention, torture, and struggles, Hurriyat leaders and activists remain resolute in their pursuit of a peaceful, democratic solution under UN resolutions.

He said despite continued detention and physical and mental torture, the morale of all Hurriyat leaders and activists was high and they were ready to render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

Minhas appealed to the United Nations and international human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release all Kashmiri political detainees, including Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

