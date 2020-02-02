Kashmiris struggle to bear fruit: LAC ED

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan Sunday said that entire Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiris and their struggle would bear fruit soon.

While chairing a meeting at Alhamra committee room, he said that bright morning of independence would surely dawn in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The meeting was informed that the LAC had completed preparations for expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people on Feb 5, the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Exhibitions, seminars, plays, walks, national songs and other programmes would be organised at Alhamra Arts Centre, the meeting was informed.

Athar Ali said the LAC would hold an art exhibition titled 'Blood in the Valley' on Kashmir Day, in which the council, along with the general public, would appeal to the international community to fulfil the requirements of justice to Kashmir. Besides, the council would also hold a seminar titled "Freedom is the right of Kashmiris", Kashmir Day Walk, national songs programme and drama 'Rang Laaye Ga Lahu' would also be organised to express solidarity with the people of Kashmiris.

Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmed Ansari and other officers were also present.