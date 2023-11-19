Kashmiris struggling for exercise of UN-pledged right to self-determination; political experts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are engaged in a just struggle for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination and they will take it to its logical conclusion.

According to Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the Kashmiris’ freedom movement has been recognized as a just struggle at the global level.

They said the UN Security Council through its several resolutions has acknowledged the right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The international law gives the Kashmiri people the right to fight for securing freedom from Indian illegal occupation of their homeland, they added.

They said the ongoing freedom movement, which reflects the sentiments of the general populace of IIOJK, will continue till the implementation of the UN resolutions.

India is attempting to equate the Kashmir freedom movement with terrorism through false flag operations and concerted propaganda but would never succeed in its nefarious designs, they maintained.

The political experts and analysts said that the Narendra Modi-led Indian government must remember that the people struggling for freedom could not be linked to terrorism. They said the Modi regime will not be able to suppress the just struggle of Kashmiri people by resorting to violent repression in IIOJK.

They said the Modi regime cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle by resorting to violent repression in IIOJK and urged the international community to support the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle and fulfill its responsibilities regarding holding of a plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.