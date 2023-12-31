‘Kashmiris struggling for right to self-determination’

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Political experts and analysts have said that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are struggling for the exercise of their United Nations-pledged right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir and International law give the Kashmiri people the right to struggle for freedom from Indian bondage.

They said the ongoing freedom movement, which reflects the sentiments of the general populace of IIOJK, will continue till the implementation of the UN resolutions.

India is striving to equate Kashmiris’ freedom struggle with terrorism through false flag ops and concerted propaganda but will never succeed in its nefarious designs, they added.

They said the fascist Modi must remember that people struggling for freedom cannot be linked to terrorism, adding the Modi regime cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ just struggle by resorting to violent repression in IIOJK.

the political experts and analysts maintained that the world must support IIOJK people’s struggle for freedom and self-determination as they are determined to continue their struggle till taking it to its logical conclusion.