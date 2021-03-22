Kashmiris struggling to complete state of Pakistan: AJK President

(@FahadShabbir)

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day and said the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle to liberate their motherland and make it part of Pakistan to complete the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day and said the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle to liberate their motherland and make it part of Pakistan to complete the country.

In a message issued here on Monday, the AJK president highlighted the significance of the Pakistan resolution that was passed on this day in 1940 and led to the successful culmination of Pakistan movement in 1947. He said that a representative Kashmiri delegation headed by Moulana Ghulam Haider Jandalvi was the part of All India Muslim League Working Committee meeting held in Lahore on 22, 24 March 1940 that had passed the resolution.

Describing Pakistan as the ultimate destiny of the Kashmiri people, Sardar Masood Khan said the journey of Kashmiris to achieve this destination would be continued. He cherished Pakistan's role in advancing the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels and said that struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the state and people of Pakistan for their all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle.

He reiterated the commitment and resolve of Kashmiris to continue their struggle for liberation from India and state's accession to Pakistan in spite of all difficulties and Indian conspiracies.

Touching upon the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the AJK president said people of IIOJK have been facing bloodshed, massacres and mayhem for 73 years simply because of their emotional attachment with Pakistan. He said since 1947, state-sanctioned oppression by occupation forces has claimed half a million lives. Now genocide is being perpetrated with impunity and without accountability.

"We condemn the illegal actions India has taken since August 5,2019, to annex the occupied territory, to divide it, and to brutalize its people. Tyranny and terrorism must stop forthwith," the president demanded.

President Khan appealed to the international community, especially the United Nations, to act now to save Kashmiris from the scourge of annihilation.