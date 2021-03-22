UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris Struggling To Complete State Of Pakistan: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:37 PM

Kashmiris struggling to complete state of Pakistan: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day and said the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle to liberate their motherland and make it part of Pakistan to complete the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan congratulated the entire nation on the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day and said the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle to liberate their motherland and make it part of Pakistan to complete the country.

In a message issued here on Monday, the AJK president highlighted the significance of the Pakistan resolution that was passed on this day in 1940 and led to the successful culmination of Pakistan movement in 1947. He said that a representative Kashmiri delegation headed by Moulana Ghulam Haider Jandalvi was the part of All India Muslim League Working Committee meeting held in Lahore on 22, 24 March 1940 that had passed the resolution.

Describing Pakistan as the ultimate destiny of the Kashmiri people, Sardar Masood Khan said the journey of Kashmiris to achieve this destination would be continued. He cherished Pakistan's role in advancing the Kashmir cause both at national and international levels and said that struggling people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the state and people of Pakistan for their all-out moral, political and diplomatic support to the just struggle.

He reiterated the commitment and resolve of Kashmiris to continue their struggle for liberation from India and state's accession to Pakistan in spite of all difficulties and Indian conspiracies.

Touching upon the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the AJK president said people of IIOJK have been facing bloodshed, massacres and mayhem for 73 years simply because of their emotional attachment with Pakistan. He said since 1947, state-sanctioned oppression by occupation forces has claimed half a million lives. Now genocide is being perpetrated with impunity and without accountability.

"We condemn the illegal actions India has taken since August 5,2019, to annex the occupied territory, to divide it, and to brutalize its people. Tyranny and terrorism must stop forthwith," the president demanded.

President Khan appealed to the international community, especially the United Nations, to act now to save Kashmiris from the scourge of annihilation.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Resolution United Nations Jammu Sardar Masood Khan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March August 2019 Moral Muslim All From Million

Recent Stories

Dutch government summons Chinese ambassador after ..

44 seconds ago

Debt-averse Germany to take on new borrowings in 2 ..

45 seconds ago

African leaders pay tribute to Magufuli at state f ..

47 seconds ago

Chairman Railways urges upon officials to pay spec ..

48 seconds ago

France trial opens over 2018 Arc de Triomphe prote ..

51 seconds ago

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman assumes charge as Co ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.