Kashmiris struggling to secure their inalienable right: APHC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Friday said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been engaged in a peaceful struggle to secure their inalienable right to self-determination since 27th October 1947 when India illegally occupied the territory through its military aggression and they will continue their struggle till complete success.

The APHC in charge of women's Division, Yasmeen Raja, in a statement in Srinagar said that dozens of small countries achieved their freedom during this period but India's illogical stubbornness remained a stumbling block in the resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute till date, Kashmir Media Service reported.

She termed the present situation in IIOJK as the most dangerous and critical where people have been deprived of their all fundamental rights by the fascist regime of India. She expressed grave concern over the plight of the Kashmiri people in general and the illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists lodged in different jails of India in particular.

She added that the whole occupied territory under the worst military siege has been converted into the worst jail.

The APHC leader condemned the use of brute force against the peaceful protests organised by the residents of Batamaloo area of Srinagar over the killing of a local youth by Indian troops in Islamabad district.

She maintained that such acts of cowardice cannot deter the brave people of Kashmir from continuing their freedom struggle.

Yasmeen Raja lauded the morale and valour of the freedom-loving Kashmiris, especially the youth, and said the resistance moment remains indebted to the innumerable sacrifices rendered by the people of Kashmir.

The APHC leader also denounced the use of brute force by the Israeli forces against the innocent people of Palestine that has led to the killing of more than 70 people including children. She urged the UN Secretary General and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to take practical steps to play role in the resolution of the Palestine and Kashmir disputes in accordance with the aspirations of the people of these territories.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement, expressing serious concern over the deteriorating health of prisoners languishing in different jails in IIOJK and India, has urged the government of India to shift the Kashmiri prisoners from Indian jails to the occupied territory.

He also demanded their immediate release as COVID-19 pandemic is severely affecting India, which has increased threats to the life of the detainees.