Kashmiris stuck in Cambodia appeal for help

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :At least 70 residents of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) stuck in different parts of Cambodia for two months have demanded of the authorities concerned to pursue their case of returning back to their home country.

According to details, the stranded IOK residents were facing severe hardships as the Indian embassy in Phnom Penh was not providing them any help in this regard and left them at the mercy of circumstances.

They said that they visited the Indian embassy, but were told that the Indian authorities were yet to decide on airlifting stranded Kashmiris and Indians out of Cambodia, Kashmir Media Service reported on Friday.

"We keep contacting and mailing the embassy, but to no avail," a group of stranded Kashmiris told Srinagar-based media persons over phone.

"The Indian government has airlifted many people from different countries but it looks like we've been left bereft.

Two months have passed since we filled the form at the Indian embassy, but we never heard a word about that," they said.

Medical students were recently airlifted from Bangladesh, Indians in other countries are being flown back, but our fate remains unknown, they said, adding, "We are struggling to even make two ends meet here."Parvaiz Khan, a businessman at Siem Reap city of Cambodia, said, "All the businesses are shut. I am bleeding losses. I have spent all my savings on daily essentials and accommodation. The rates of daily essentials are going up every day. If we're left here for more time, I believe that we will be soon on the streets."Another stranded Kashmiri, Aadil Ahmed, said that he had lost his job. "We have no source of income. Whatever money we had, we spent it in the last two months," he added.