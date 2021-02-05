Kashmiris to break Indian oppression soon: Dr Farogh

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday expressed hope that due to their determination and sacrifices, our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will break the shackles of tyranny and oppression soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Muhammad Farogh Naseem on Friday expressed hope that due to their determination and sacrifices, our brothers and sisters in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will break the shackles of tyranny and oppression soon.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, the minister said, today, we observe Kashmir Solidarity Day to reiterate our support for our Kashmiri brothers and sisters who continue their struggle against state terrorism in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said today is yet another opportunity to expose true face of Modi's Fascist India in front of the world. An India that has under the faade of democracy, incarcerated 8 million Kashmiris as prisoners in their own homes since August 2019 and an India that continues to make their lives miserable by employing terror tactics and worst human rights violations, he added.

He said that the international community and the International Human Rights Organizations today are fully aware of the extent of atrocities of a massive 90,000 occupying force in IIOJ&K where detention and killing of civilians remains an unpunished crime.

Today we call upon the world community to send representatives from Human Rights Organizations, to the illegally occupied state of Kashmir, in order to evaluate the plight of common men and women who are suffering every day due to unabated reign of terror by Indian occupying forces, he said and added that Pakistan also demand that the media blackout in IIOJ&K must end. "We reaffirm our support for Kashmiris' right of self determination in accordance with United Nations Charter and United Nations Security Council Resolutions."He said in substance the issue of Kashmir is to be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people in consonance with the Resolutions of the United Nations. Similarly all human rights abuses orchestrated by India in Kashmir are to be checked, rectified and perpetrators are to be punished according to the International Laws which include International Criminal Laws and International Human Rights Laws, he added.