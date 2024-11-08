Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor tomorrow

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Nov, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the line of control including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world have chalked out elaborated programs to celebrate birth anniversary of the KashMir-origin Poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on Saturday.

The day will be celebrated with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet and philosopher and continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.

There will be gazetted holiday throughout AJK also, besides rest of the country, on this occasion to facilitate people to participate in maximum number, in the scheduled Iqbal Day ceremonies, side by side maintaining the daily business of life in private and public sector institutions on the eve of the birthday of the poet-philosopher across the liberated territory.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including Indian Illegally Occupied occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

Various cultural, political and social organizations have chalked out special programs in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century.

People from various parts of AJK including Mirpur will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore to lay floral wreath and pay homage to Poet of the East on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir besides to offer Fateha for the departed soul and pray for prosperity and solidarity of the country.

All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir and AJK tv will air special programmes with special emphasis on life and meritorious services of the poet for the people of the subcontinent and giving idea of the emergence of separate homeland of Muslims of the South Asia - which was later translated into reality in the form of Pakistan under the sole dynamic leadership of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Local newspapers of Azad Jammu Kashmir will also bring out special supplements on this occasion highlighting significance of the day and paying rich tributes to the philosopher.

Born on November 9, 1877, at 'Iqbal Manzil' the centuries old Kashmiri mohalla in Sialkot, Dr. Iqbal was a great thinker, philosopher and the author of the idea of the emergence of separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent – Pakistan and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

To mark the day, people from different sections of the society will pay visit to the birth place of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Sialkot and Iqbal Museum in Lahore, where he breathed his last on April 21, 1938.

