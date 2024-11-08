- Home
- Pakistan
- Kashmiris to celebrate 147th birth day of Kashmir-origin poet, Allama Iqbal with due zeal, fervor t ..
Kashmiris To Celebrate 147th Birth Day Of Kashmir-origin Poet, Allama Iqbal With Due Zeal, Fervor Tomorrow
Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2024 | 01:30 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 8th Nov, 2024) The people of Jammu and Kashmir living at both sides of the line of control including AJK, IIOJK and rest of the world have chalked out elaborated programs to celebrate birth anniversary of the KashMir-origin Poet of the East Allama Dr. Muhammad Iqbal on Saturday.
The day will be celebrated with the renewal of the pledge to work shoulder to shoulder Pakistani brethren to make the country a true forward-looking Muslim state in line with thoughts of the great poet and philosopher and continue struggle for the achievement of their legitimate right to self-determination.
There will be gazetted holiday throughout AJK also, besides rest of the country, on this occasion to facilitate people to participate in maximum number, in the scheduled Iqbal Day ceremonies, side by side maintaining the daily business of life in private and public sector institutions on the eve of the birthday of the poet-philosopher across the liberated territory.
The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the solidarity, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan and for the freedom of all the Muslim homelands including Indian Illegally Occupied occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.
Various cultural, political and social organizations have chalked out special programs in various parts of the liberated territory to highlight the services rendered by the great visionary of 20th century.
People from various parts of AJK including Mirpur will visit the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal in Lahore to lay floral wreath and pay homage to Poet of the East on behalf of the people of Jammu & Kashmir besides to offer Fateha for the departed soul and pray for prosperity and solidarity of the country.
All the three radio stations of Azad Jammu Kashmir and AJK tv will air special programmes with special emphasis on life and meritorious services of the poet for the people of the subcontinent and giving idea of the emergence of separate homeland of Muslims of the South Asia - which was later translated into reality in the form of Pakistan under the sole dynamic leadership of Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah
Local newspapers of Azad Jammu Kashmir will also bring out special supplements on this occasion highlighting significance of the day and paying rich tributes to the philosopher.
Born on November 9, 1877, at 'Iqbal Manzil' the centuries old Kashmiri mohalla in Sialkot, Dr. Iqbal was a great thinker, philosopher and the author of the idea of the emergence of separate homeland of the muslims of the subcontinent – Pakistan and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.
To mark the day, people from different sections of the society will pay visit to the birth place of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Sialkot and Iqbal Museum in Lahore, where he breathed his last on April 21, 1938.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 November 2024
Clashes in Mozambique after opposition leader calls for protest
PSG 'Free Palestine' banner has no place in football: French minister
Chairman PAEC attends inaugural Ministerial meeting of IAEA's World Fusion
Record heat spurs UN weather agency's call for urgent action
Trump and UK's Labour set for rocky special relationship
After Trump win, Orban basks in hosting European leaders
Romina emphasizes support for vulnerable communities in climate initiatives at g ..
Pharma giant AstraZeneca says China chief detained
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC Larkana pays surprise visit to schools, hospitals2 minutes ago
-
SIAL,Police jointly carried out traffic awareness session23 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 116,800 cusecs water32 minutes ago
-
Industrial Area police arrest 2000 outlaws, recovers 69 mln33 minutes ago
-
Police trace theft case; recover stolen bike, illegal arms42 minutes ago
-
National STEM day emphasizes need for digital literacy in education42 minutes ago
-
Governors of KP, Punjab meet, discusses key issues43 minutes ago
-
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab49 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held53 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 558 kg drugs during five operations53 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari stresses for responsible behavior, cross-border cooperation to handle smog issue1 hour ago
-
Three persons injured in road accident due to smog1 hour ago