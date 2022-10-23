Kashmiris to celebrate 75th founding anniversary of AJK govt on Monday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) : Oct 23 (APP) ::Kashmiris living on both sides of the line of control and rest of the world are all set to celebrate the 75th founding day of the Azad government of the State of Jammu & Kashmir on October 24 (Monday) - in a befitting manner.

Kashmiris celebrate this day every year with the renewed pledge to continue the Kashmir freedom struggle till it reaches its logical end through the liberation of the Indian Illegally occupied part of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan State - besides lending all of their energies for speedy progress and prosperity of the liberated territory.

The day is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir government, formed 75 years ago on October 24, 1947, after the AJK territory got liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

Unveiling the programs scheduled to mark the day in Azad Jammu Kashmir, Chairman District National Events Organizing Committee and Deputy Commissioner Ch. Amjad Iqbal told APP on Sunday that special ceremonies would be held in all ten districts of AJK to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Speakers will highlight the historic significance of the founding day. 'Fateha' will be offered for the Kashmiri martyrs besides special prayers for the early success of the Jammu & Kashmir freedom movement as well as the progress and prosperity of AJK State.

"Like all previous years, the AJK government's founding anniversary will be commemorated with a prime focus to elaborate the due role of this base camp for raising the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom at the international level besides reiterating complete solidarity with the people of the occupied Jammu Kashmir in their just and principled struggle for the liberation of the motherland from Indian yoke," organizers said.

The day will begin with special prayers for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement, as well as for the stability and prosperity of Pakistan. It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being managed by public and private organizations to commemorate the day.

In Mirpur, special ceremonies will be held under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations under the fold of the district administration and National Events Organizing Committee across the district.

Pakistan and AJK national flags hoisting ceremony will be held at Municipal Corporation Mirpur lawn at 9 a.m. on Monday.

According to the organizers, special meetings including seminars and symposia will be the hallmark of the founding day of AJK government being observed throughout the liberated territory with total deep sympathies of their brethren on the other side of the line of control renewing the pledge to achieve the right of self-determination at all costs.

Through these ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue their ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed against the innocent Kashmiris in the locked-down occupied Jammu Kashmir valley by the Indian occupational forces are brought to a permanent end.