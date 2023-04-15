Kashmiris to celebrate Eid simultaneously with rest of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) : , Apr 15 (APP)::The Kashmiri Muslims dwelling on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan with full traditional, religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

And brisk preparations are afoot at both sides of the LoC (AJK and IIOJK) to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum Valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eidgahs and open places.