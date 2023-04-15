UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Celebrate Eid Simultaneously With Rest Of Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Kashmiris to celebrate Eid simultaneously with rest of Pakistan

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) : , Apr 15 (APP)::The Kashmiri Muslims dwelling on either side of the Line of Control (LoC) and the rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan with full traditional, religious enthusiasm and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

And brisk preparations are afoot at both sides of the LoC (AJK and IIOJK) to celebrate the Eid ul Fitr with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley, Haveili and Jhelum Valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, Eidgahs and open places.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu Progress Jhelum Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Prayer Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

3 minutes ago
 DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

DEWA launches its second nanosatellite DEWA SAT-2

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

Pakistan calls for strengthening United Nations

37 minutes ago
 Military leadership reiterates commitment to suppo ..

Military leadership reiterates commitment to support national responses against ..

44 minutes ago
 UAE participates in International Monetary and Fin ..

UAE participates in International Monetary and Financial Committee meeting

1 hour ago
 12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

12 dead, 27 injured in bus accident in west India

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.