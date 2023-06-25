Kashmiris to celebrate Eid ul Azha with religious fervor and zeal

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) : June 25 (APP) ::Muslim population across Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir state inhibiting both sides of the Ceasefire Line (CFL) are all set to celebrate Eid ul Azha on June 29 - Thursday with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

AJK government is likely to announce four official holiday from June 28 to July 1st, 2023 on account of Eid ul Azha across AJK, official sources told APP here Sunday.

In the continuation of the renewal of the religious, historic and invincible bondage with Pakistan, people of Jammu & Kashmir at both sides of the Ceasefire Line – AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world will celebrate Eid ul Azha simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the festival in Pakistan on June 29- with traditional religious and devotion with the renewal of the resolve to continue acting upon and upholding the teachings of islam.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine – besides for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid ul Azha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the central mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' will sacrify animals following the foot step of the towering personality of Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS) who by obeying the order of Allah Almighty, asked his son Hazrat Isnmail (AS) for his sacrifice.

A sheep was slaughtered instead and Muslims were directed to commemorate the event every year.