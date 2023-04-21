UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Celebrate Eid With Full Religious Zeal, Fervour Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kashmiris to celebrate Eid with full religious zeal, fervour tomorrow

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) ; April 21 (APP):All is set by Kashmiri Muslims across the world to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan on Saturday with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special Eid prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam Valley, Haveili and Hattiyan Bala districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Whereas, in IIOJK, the Kashmiri Muslims have announced to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr despite all restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, with the renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism by the Indian troops.

Despite extraordinary restrictions, the largest Eid prayer congregations were scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, according to a report shared on Friday.

Other big Eid congregations would be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Annantnag (Islamabad), Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Islamabad World EID Jammu Srinagar Progress Muzaffarabad Rawalakot Mirpur Kotli Bagh Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir April Prayer Mosque Muslim All Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid A ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

5 minutes ago
 Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economi ..

Destination 2030: UNWTO and Global Tourism Economic Forum plot stronger collabor ..

20 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Maktoum bin Mohammed perform Eid Al Fitr prayer at Zabeel G ..

36 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

1 hour ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Sat ..

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across country on Saturday

1 hour ago
 Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.