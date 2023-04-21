Kashmiris to celebrate Eid with full religious zeal, fervour tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) ; April 21 (APP):All is set by Kashmiri Muslims across the world to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the religious festival in Pakistan on Saturday with full traditional religious enthusiasm and devotion.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, the day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Special Eid prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam Valley, Haveili and Hattiyan Bala districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Whereas, in IIOJK, the Kashmiri Muslims have announced to celebrate Eid ul-Fitr despite all restrictions imposed by the Indian occupational forces, with the renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism by the Indian troops.

Despite extraordinary restrictions, the largest Eid prayer congregations were scheduled to be held at Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, according to a report shared on Friday.

Other big Eid congregations would be held at Eidgahs and Jamia mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Annantnag (Islamabad), Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, the report added.