Kashmiris to celebrate Eid with Pakistan on Aug 1 with religious fervor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 28 (APP):People across Jammu & Kashmir state dwelling both sides of the Ceasefire Line (CFL) are all set to celebrate Eid ul Azha on August 1st - Saturday with traditional religious zeal and fervor.

Azad Jammu & Kashmir government has announced three official holiday from July 31 to August 2 on account of Eid-ul Azha across the state.

In the continuation of the renewal of the religious, historic and invincible bondage with Pakistan, people of Jammu & Kashmir at both sides of the Ceasefire Line – AJK and IOJK and rest of the world will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha simultaneously with the scheduled observance of the festival in Pakistan on August 1 - with traditional religious and devotion.

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine – besides for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid-ul-Azha prayer congregations will be held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places by strictly observing the set SOPs to avert threat of the spread of the novel coronavirus – which has already gripped various parts of the world including AJK since over past 05 months.