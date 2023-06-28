Open Menu

Kashmiris To Celebrate Eidul Azha With Zeal & Fervour

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Kashmiris to celebrate Eidul Azha with zeal & fervour

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) : Jun 28 (APP):The people of Jammu and Kashmir inhibiting on both sides of the Line of Control will celebrate Eidul Azha with traditional religious zeal and fervour on Thursday.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Eid prayer congregations will be held in all small and major cities and towns of 10 districts, including Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Haveili, Hattiyan, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam Valley.

In the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the occupation forces have denied the Muslims access to open places, besides locking mosques and other places of worships, to stop them from holding Eid prayer congregations.

The valiant Kashmiri Muslims in the occupied state, are, reportedly determined to celebrate Eidul Azha with full religious zeal.

The biggest Eid prayer congregation is scheduled to be held at the compound of the locked Dargah Hazrat Bal holding Central Jamia Mosque in Srinagar despite all restrictions imposed by Indian forces.

Other congregations will be held at Eidgahs and mosques in Baramulla, Kupwara, Islamabad, Pulwama, Jammu, Poonch, Rajouri, Udhampur, Kargil and Leh, reports said.

The jailed Kashmiri leadership, including Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front leader Yasin Malik, and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Shabir Ahmed Shah, Muhammad Farooq Dar, Asiyaa Andrabi and others, in their Eid messages, stated that the people of Jammu & Kashmir living on both sides of the LoC and rest of the world would continue their struggle for liberation from the Indian yoke.

