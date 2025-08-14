Kashmiris to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day, reaffirm call for Kashmir’s freedom: Altaf Ahmed Bhat

Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Bhat, has extended heartiest felicitations to the people of Pakistan and the country’s civil and military leadership on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM), Altaf Ahmed Bhat, has extended heartiest felicitations to the people of Pakistan and the country’s civil and military leadership on the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

In an interview with APP on Wednesday, Bhat said the bond between Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir is rooted in shared faith, culture, and a historic struggle for freedom. “Pakistan’s independence is incomplete without the freedom of Kashmir. The promise made on July 19, 1947, through the Resolution for Accession to Pakistan, remains our guiding principle,” he stated.

He urged the Government of Pakistan to intensify political, diplomatic, and moral efforts for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and to ensure the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolutions on the dispute. “Diplomatic steps by the Government of Pakistan are crucial for the freedom of Kashmir, and it is imperative that all political leadership of Pakistan craft decisive and innovative diplomatic strategies to advance this cause,” he emphasized. Referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks on mediation, Bhat said international facilitation should be pursued to bring lasting peace to the region.

Bhat highlighted that after the recent conflict with India—which Pakistan won with resilience, Alhamdulillah—Kashmir has re-emerged as the most dangerous flashpoint in South Asia. He condemned India’s ongoing oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where young people are being martyred daily to silence the voice of freedom.

Bhat also demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all Kashmiri political prisoners, describing them as “the true leaders of our people.” He specifically named political detainees, including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Dr. Hameed Fayyaz, Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam Bhat, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Asiya Andrabi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, and hundreds of others unlawfully imprisoned in Indian jails under harsh conditions.

He appealed to the international community, the United Nations, and the P5 countries to pressure India to end its inhumane actions, grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination, and enforce UN resolutions.

“On this Independence Day, we renew our commitment: Pakistan and Kashmir are one soul in two bodies, and our freedom struggle will continue until the dream of a free Kashmir and a truly complete Pakistan is achieved,” Bhat affirmed.

