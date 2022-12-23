UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Celebrate Quaid's 146th Birth Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Kashmiris to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversary

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) , Dec 23 (APP):Adequate arrangements have been finalised across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to celebrate the 146th birth anniversary of the father of the nation – Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on December 25 with great enthusiasm and devotion.

Elaborated programs were being chalked out by various social, political, governmental, and non-governmental organizations and forums in various parts of AJK to pay rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam, organizers said here on Friday.

"In Mirpur, a major ceremony will be held under the auspices of the state-run National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various social and political organisations for paying homage to Quaid-e-Azam for his lifetime services for the accomplishment of the dream of a separate homeland of the Muslims of sub-continent – Pakistan," Chairman NEOC Amjad Iqbal told APP here on Friday.

"A grand Quaid's birthday cake will be cut in the special ceremony to mark the birth anniversary," he added.

Another ceremony to celebrate the birthday of the founder of Pakistan will be hosted by Jammu Kashmir Liberation League at a local hotel where Secretary Information (Retd) AJK government, Shoukat Majeed Mallick will grace the occasion by cutting the cake.

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK, the freedom of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

Similar special ceremonies to celebrate Quaid's birthday will be arranged in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

