Open Menu

Kashmiris To Celebrate The Birthday Of Quaid-e-Azam With Great Enthusiasm, Devotion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Kashmiris to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with great enthusiasm, devotion

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Brisk preparations are afoot to celebrate the birthday of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on December 25 across Azad Jammu Kashmir with great enthusiasm, devotion, and respect, coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue following the footsteps, sayings, and stance of the father of the nation on Kashmir.

It will be a gazetted holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the birthday of the father of the nation and founder of Pakistan. The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK and for the freedom of all the occupied Muslim homelands, including Indian-illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be the hallmark of the day. Various social, political, and intellectual organizations are engaged in designing special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan, besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas, and achievements, which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent—the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Palestine Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir December Muslim All

Recent Stories

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 milli ..

Dubai’s night-swimming beaches attract 1.5 million visitors since opening in 2 ..

12 minutes ago
 RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through success ..

RAKEZ strengthens UK economic ties through successful London roadshow

42 minutes ago
 Department of Community Development revisits life ..

Department of Community Development revisits life skills training programmes

42 minutes ago
 Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta ..

Modon Holding completes acquisition of La Zagaleta in Spain

2 hours ago
 Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship ..

Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 commences

2 hours ago
 United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, wo ..

United Nations: UAE prioritises gender balance, women's empowerment

3 hours ago
SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 ..

SEF doubles its scale with 300 global leaders, 60 activities

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new Board of Trustees of British University ..

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony a ..

Latifa bint Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Medical University

3 hours ago
 DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

DP World issues $100 million Blue Bond

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Police HQ

4 hours ago
 UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV ..

UAEV announces adoption of recently introduced EV tariffs effective January 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan