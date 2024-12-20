Kashmiris to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam with great enthusiasm, devotion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Brisk preparations are afoot to celebrate the birthday of the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on December 25 across Azad Jammu Kashmir with great enthusiasm, devotion, and respect, coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue following the footsteps, sayings, and stance of the father of the nation on Kashmir.

It will be a gazetted holiday across Azad Jammu Kashmir to celebrate the birthday of the father of the nation and founder of Pakistan. The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for the integrity, solidarity, and prosperity of Pakistan and AJK and for the freedom of all the occupied Muslim homelands, including Indian-illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Palestine.

Special ceremonies to celebrate the birthday of Quaid-e-Azam in all district and tehsil headquarters of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be the hallmark of the day. Various social, political, and intellectual organizations are engaged in designing special programs to celebrate this day with great fervor and enthusiasm.

In these ceremonies, speakers will pay glorious tributes to the founder of Pakistan, besides highlighting his hectic life, ideas, and achievements, which led to the emergence of the separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent—the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

