MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Kashmiris across Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and various parts of the country will commemorate the 36th death anniversary of K. H. Khurshid on Monday, said a revered leader in the Kashmir freedom struggle and former President of AJK here Sunday.

Special ceremonies will be held under the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League at district and tehsil headquarters in the liberated territory, including Mirpur division.

The main ceremony will take place at Khursheed's mausoleum in Muzaffarabad, featuring Quran Khawani and a special function to honor his contributions.

Adequate arrangements are underway to ensure a respectful and honorable observance of the late leader's anniversary.

Additionally, Mirpur will host a special ceremony under the Jammu Kashmir Liberation League to pay tribute to Khursheed e Millat. Khurshid Hassan Khurshid, the founder President of Jammu & Kashmir Liberation League and former Private Secretary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, tragically passed away in a road accident near Gujranwala on March 11, 1988.

His legacy of service to the Kashmiri cause and pursuit of self-determination for Kashmiris continues to be remembered and honored.