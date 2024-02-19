Kashmiris to commemorate martyrdom anniversary of London-Based Kashmiri heroes

MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) Jammu and Kashmir communities prepare to mark the 51st martyrdom anniversary of London-based Kashmiri martyrs Hanif Shaheed and Basharat Shaheed in Azad Jammu Kashmir, IIOJK Pakistan, and the United Kingdom on February 20th with reverence and renewed commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

Detailed programs, jointly organized by the AJK government and various social and human rights organizations, will be held at the mausoleums of Bashrat Shaheed in Palak and Hanif Shaheed in Mirpur.

Notable figures and public will lay floral wreaths and offer prayers at the grave-sites.

Special ceremonies will honor the memory of the 'Martyrs of London', emphasizing their sacrifices for Kashmir's freedom struggle.

These commemorations reaffirm Kashmiri resolve that Pakistan represents their ultimate destination and underscore their dedication to achieving self-determination.

The Kashmiri Martyrs Day serves as a reminder to continue the struggle until the aspirations of the Kashmiri people are realized.

Tributes will be paid to the martyrs and their associate Ghazi Dilawar, reaffirming the commitment to their mission for freedom and self-determination.

