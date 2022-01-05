Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: Javed Butt

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Legislative Assembly (MLA), Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Javed Butt strongly condemning Indian illegal occupation of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) Wednesday said that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle to achieve right of self-determination.

"Neither the Kashmiris people will budge from their demand of right to self-determination nor bow down to illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in IIOJK," he said while taking to APP.

He said Kashmiri people observe Jan 5 as right to self-determination day across the world to register their protest against illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by Indian troops.

He urged the world powers including United Nations to resolve long-standing Jammu and Kashmir dispute as it was on its agenda for over seven decades.

The UN had passed several unanimous resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the Kashmir people. However, despite lapses of decades, the longstanding issue of Kashmir could not resolve amicably so far, he said.

Kashmiris were struggling to get their legitimate right of self-determination despite facing ever-increasing suppression at the hands of tyrant forces for the last 74 years.

"Kashmiris are steadfast in their indigenous struggle and no power in the world can suppress them. Sooner or later, the Kashmir is destined to get freedom from Indian yoke," he added.

The innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth held under the back law of Public Safety Act.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act. There was complete ban on all the media and cases were being registered against those who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added.

He said the international community had also adopted double-standard as evident from its complete silence over unabated human right violations by the Indian occupational forces in the IOJK.

He said that the Right to Self-determination Day was observed today to jerk the conscious of the world and force United Nations resolutions for implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

Kashmiris are struggling for the liberation of their motherland from the Indian yoke.

The liberation movement has reached its peak, and it could not be suppressed or strangulated by the large-scale killing and deployment of additional troops in occupied valley, he added.

