UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Continue Struggle For Right To Self-determination: Behenji

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: Behenji

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader, Farida Behenji has said that the ongoing siege and house searches by Indian forces to suppress the freedom movement have made the life of Kashmiris miserable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, APHC leader, Farida Behenji has said that the ongoing siege and house searches by Indian forces to suppress the freedom movement have made the life of Kashmiris miserable.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Farida Behenji in a statement issued in Srinagar said that India was using every cruelty as a tactic to crush the Kashmir freedom movement but the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle till taking it to its logical end.

She said that the international human rights organizations as well as the world powers had a duty to raise their voice for setting up a tribunal against the India state terrorism in IIOJK.

The region has become a nuclear flashpoint due to India's policy of repression, which is a threat to the peace of South Asia and the world, she added.

Farida Behenji urged the world powers to come forward and stop India from its state terrorism, otherwise, the region could be hit by a catastrophe and it could affect other parts of the world.

She lamented that India, instead of complying with the demands of international human rights organizations for the release of Kashmiri detainees, was arresting dozens of Kashmiris daily in the occupied territory. Self-determination is a fundamental right of Kashmiris and the United Nations should play its important role in giving them this inalienable right, she maintained.

Related Topics

India World United Nations Nuclear Jammu Srinagar Media From Asia

Recent Stories

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, b ..

KP govt issues new quarantine policy at Airport, border terminals

few seconds
 US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Lar ..

US Democrats' Bill on Sanctions Against Russia Largely 'Symbolic' - Expert

3 minutes ago
 1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSM ..

1200 candidates appear in DPT entrance exam at JSMU

3 minutes ago
 Admin finalizes contingency plan during heavy snow ..

Admin finalizes contingency plan during heavy snowfall

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt activates 130-bed Isolation Center

KP Govt activates 130-bed Isolation Center

3 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

LUMHS organizes ASAMI conference

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.