UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris To Continue Struggle Till Achievement Of Their Right Of Self Determination: Fawad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 05:09 PM

Kashmiris to continue struggle till achievement of their right of self determination: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Kashmiri people would continue their struggle against Indian occupation till achievement of their right to self determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said Kashmiri people would continue their struggle against Indian occupation till achievement of their right to self determination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan would continue its diplomatic support for Kashmiri peoples in accordance with resolution of United Nation Security Council.

The minister said India had abolished special status of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by abrogating articles 35A and 370. Atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiri peoples were at maximum level in the Occupied Valley after abrogating these articles, he added.

According to a plan, India had already disarmed the police in IoK, he said. Fawad said Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's awful face had been exposed before the world. Pakistan wanted to resolve Kashmir issue through negotiations as it was a nuclear flash point, he added.

He said Indian ceasefire violations on the border with Pakistan were posing a war threat. Many innocent people had been martyred by Indian unprovoked firing on the Line of Control, he added.

The minister said if war started between the two nuclear powers in South Asia, it would affect the whole world.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Resolution Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Police Technology Nuclear Narendra Modi Border Asia

Recent Stories

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs 813.5 ..

30 seconds ago

Putin, Erdogan to 'activate' cooperation on Syria: ..

8 seconds ago

MC inaugurates landscape project in KU

39 seconds ago

India will do fake operation to divert attention f ..

47 seconds ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan updates German Chancello ..

51 seconds ago

UN report on Kashmir is charge sheet against India ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.