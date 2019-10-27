'Kashmiris to continue struggle till complete freedom'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The people of Kashmir will continue their struggle till complete freedom from India and Indian atrocities or lockdown could not weaken the determination of Kashmiris.

These views were expressed by various speakers while addressing a 'Free-Kashmir Rally', organised by the Kashmir Centre Lahore at outside the Press Club here on Sunday to observe a black day.

They said that India was violating the human rights in the Occupied Kashmir through lockdown, which had been continuing for the last 82 days.

They stressed the United Nations to take notice of Indian atrocities in Kashmir especially violations of human rights by imposing curfew and complete lockdown in Kashmir from August 5.

"Otherwise the Kashmir tornado can destroy the peace of entire region," they added.

They said that Kashmiri people would never allow India to fulfil its negative design of converting IOK into a Hindu state, adding that India would be broken into pieces if it did not free Kashmir. They said that Pak Army knew how to protect the country and it had courage and ability to hit Indian forces at their land.

Several resolutions against India and in favour of Kashmiri people were also passed in the rally.

President PML-N Azad Kashmir Punjab chapter Syed Naseebullah, In-charge Kashmir Centre Lahore Sardar Sajid Mehmood and several other Kashmiri leaders spoke on the occasion.