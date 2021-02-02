Kashmiris to continue struggle till freedom from India: MPA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Member Punjab Assembly (MPA) Umar Aftab Dhilon Tuesday said the people of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOK) would continue their struggle for the grant of their right to self-determination.

Talking to APP here, he said that the Kashmiri people were offering unparalleled sacrifices for securing their inalienable right to self-determination despite Indian state terrorism.

He said that Kashmiris had been resisting India's illegal occupation of their land for several decades.

He said that India had martyred thousands of Kashmiri people since 1947 to hold its illegal hold on the valley.

He said that the worst Indian atrocities had failed to subdue the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people and they were committed to taking their liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.