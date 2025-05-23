Open Menu

Kashmiris To Decide Fate Of J&K Through Plebiscite: DPM

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Kashmiris to decide fate of J&K through plebiscite: DPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar Thursday said Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory and its fate will be decided by Kashmiris by exercising their right to self-determination in a plebiscite.

He was speaking at the All Pakistan Chambers Presidents conference.

He said India illegally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in its constitution after the Pulwama incident.

India wanted to create its hegemony in the region but its designs were foiled during the recent operation conducted by Pakistan, he added.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan achieved an unprecedented and historic military victory against India, adding Pakistan took steps in its defence against the aggression of India.

Pakistan shot down Rafale planes, which caused great humiliation for India in the world, he remarked.

He said India fired missiles into its own territory and then put the blame on Pakistan.

Pakistan was a peaceful country and its desire to keep peace should not be considered a weakness, he noted.

He said Pakistan offered to India an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

He said after the Pahalgam incident, Indian media created a hype and blamed Pakistan for the incident. India asked Pakistan to reduce its diplomatic staff in High Commission New Delhi and cancelled valid visas of Pakistani citizens.

India also closed the Attari border with Pakistan, he explained.

However, he said Pakistan was not involved in the incident in any way and the Foreign Office issued a condolence.

India took measures against Pakistan without naming it as responsible for the Pahalgam incident, he said adding India unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said during the crisis with India, Pakistani nation showed exemplary unity and resolve.

Recent Stories

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike ..

Iraq announces killing of terrorists in airstrike north of Baghdad

2 minutes ago
 Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over ..

Fresh bread returns to Gaza for first time in over two months

17 minutes ago
 UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers ..

UAE delivers key address for Arab Health Ministers Council at World Health Assem ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Rec ..

Pakistan Association Dubai sets Guinness World Record with UAE Flag made of 24,5 ..

47 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable La ..

Sheikha Fatima offers condolences to Honourable Lady, Wife of Sultan of Oman, on ..

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make i ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak continues his visits to 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 hours ago
Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Si ..

Modon Holding, Emaar Properties, Calidus Group, Silal Food & Technology join Nat ..

3 hours ago
 National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ sessi ..

National CSR Fund hosts new ‘Impact Lab’ session, highlighting key climate a ..

3 hours ago
 UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

UAE showcases its craft heritage in Moscow

3 hours ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edit ..

Expo Centre Sharjah announces launch of debut edition of Middle East Cosmetics S ..

3 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy F ..

Rabdan Academy unveils ‘Resilience & Diplomacy Forum’

3 hours ago
 EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign M ..

EPointZero, International Resources Holding sign MoU to decarbonise global minin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan