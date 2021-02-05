Kashmiris to enjoy freedom soon due their unprecedented sacrifices: Minister Excise

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said that Kashmiris would enjoy their freedom soon due to their unprecedented sacrifices laid against atrocities and barbarism of Indian forces.

He was addressing a rally staged at Sammundri on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

He said that sacrifices of Kashmiri freedom fighters will definitely bring revolution in the valley and India will have to face its consequence.

He said that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and Pakistani nation will continue support Kashmiri brethren at every forum till their freedom.

He said that purpose of celebrating Kashmir Solidarity Day was to remind the international powers that they should play their positive role for providing right of self-determination to Kashmiri people who were facing Indian cruelty and barbarism for the last 7 decades.

He paid tributes to the martyrs of Kashmir and said that struggle for independence cannot be suppressed although India fields its entire force in the illegally occupied Kashmir valley.

He said that India created an atmosphere of terror in occupied Kashmir and despite the brutal tactics and oppression of the Indian army, the Kashmiri people were not backed down an inch from demanding of freedom and right of self-determination.

He said that participation of citizens in the rally was a full expression of solidarity with Kashmiri brethren. We are all with Kashmiris and will not leave our brethren alone till independence of Kashmir.

Earlier, a seminar was also held in Sammundri in which the speakers strongly condemned the Indian aggression in occupied Kashmir and urged the international community to take immediate notice of India's barbaric act.

Assistant Commissioner Sammundari Faisal Sultan, officers and staff members of Tehsil Administration and other departments were present on the occasion in addition to a large number of people belonging to various walks of life.