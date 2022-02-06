Kashmiris to fight for right to self-determination till last drop of blood: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said that the supremacist Indian regime unleashed a wave of state-sponsored terrorism and barbarism to silence the powerful dissenting voices in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement here on Sunday regarding 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' said that the fascist Narendra Modi government turned the scenic valley a slaughter house and the world's largest open prison.

She said that killing, arbitrary arrest, torture have become a norm in IIOJK, as innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people are being brutally killed and tortured for their crime to raise voice against the unlawful subjugation of Indian authorities.

The chairperson vowed that the courage of the brave people of the valley could not be dampened with the brutal and inhuman tactics.

However, the Hurriyat leader lamented the world powers duplicity and apathy towards the world worst crisis on the surface on the earth, as the fascist government adopted a ruthless policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Kashmiri people of the occupied valley.

Mushaal said that Kashmiris would never accept the Hindutva regime and would fight for their inalienable right to self-determination till last drop of their blood.

Highlighting the plight of the oppressed Kashmiri people, the Hurriyat leader reminded the world community of its obligations towards the resolution of the decades-long Kashmir dispute, where entire population has been under a lockdown since August 5, 2019.

Mushaal said that UN is legally and morally bound to secure implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir, adding that settlement of the lingering dispute as per the Kashmiris' aspirations is imperative for peace and stability in South Asia, as it could trigger nuclear war between Pakistan and India.

The chairperson urged that the UN must fulfill its responsibilities regarding Kashmiris' right to self-determination as the decades-old unresolved dispute has not only put a question mark on the World Body's credibility but it is constant threat to regional as well as world peace.