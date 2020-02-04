UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Get Freedom From India Soon: Jamaat-i-Islami MLA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:20 PM

Kashmiris to get freedom from India soon: Jamaat-i-Islami MLA

Jamaat-i-Islami's Member of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu & Kashmir (MLA-AJK) Abdul Rashid Turabi has said the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit and Kashmiris will get freedom from India soon due to their struggle

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Jamaat-i-Islami's Member of Legislative Assembly Azad Jammu & Kashmir (MLA-AJK) Abdul Rashid Turabi has said the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiri martyrs will bear fruit and Kashmiris will get freedom from India soon due to their struggle.

He was addressing the participants in All Parties Kashmir Conference, held here under the auspices of Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot auspices on Tuesday. He said that Kashmir was the unfinished agenda of Partition of the Subcontinent.

Turabi said that Kashmiri people in Pakistan and people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir were united for the Kashmir cause.

AJK Minister for Prisons Chaudhry Muhammad Ishaq said that freedom was the basic right of the people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and nobody could deny them that right.

Ameer JI Sialkot district Dr Shakeel Thakur, General Secretary Afzal Sulehria, PML-N leader Farooq Ghuman, PPP leader Faisal Gujjar, PML-Q leader Muhammad Sadaf Butt, Christian community leader Shehzad Gulzar, Hindu leader Manohar Lal and Sikh leader Sardar Jaskaran Singh also addressed the conference.

