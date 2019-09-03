Kashmiris to get freedom soon: Maulana Khabeer

Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan and prayer leader of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Tuesday the time was not far away when Indian Held Kashmir would get freedom

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Majlis Ulema Pakistan and prayer leader of Badshahi Mosque Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad said on Tuesday the time was not far away when Indian Held Kashmir would get freedom.

India have to bow down before the freedom struggle of Kashmiris and no choice would be left for the Hindu state to pull out its armed forces from the occupied valley, he said.

Presiding over a meeting here at circuit house, he said the defence of the country impregnable as Pak army was ready to thwart any misadventure by India.

He said the inter-faith harmony was dire need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of the enemy.

He urged the people from different schools of thought to follow the code of conduct during the holy month of Muharram.

DPO Umar Saeed Malik urged the people to play their role in protecting the lives of commoners which was their moral and religious obligation.

Members of inter-faith harmony group including Shafqat Hussain Bhutta, Abdul Khaliq and others were present on the occasion.