UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmiris To Get Rid Of Indian Atrocities Soon: Sheikh Rasheed

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 05:44 PM

Kashmiris to get rid of Indian atrocities soon: Sheikh Rasheed

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)) would get red rid of Indian atrocities soon and decide their fate by themselves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Friday said the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)) would get red rid of Indian atrocities soon and decide their fate by themselves.

The minister, in his message on the Kashmir Solidarity day, said the Kashmiri people, particularly the were rendering sacrifices for freedom and the time would come when they would get their right to self-determination.

He said entire Pakistani nation was expressing solidarity with the innocent Kashmiris and united on the issue. Pakistan had always highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum and exposed Indian atrocities in the region.

For the last seven decades, Sheikh Rasheed said, Kashmiris were struggling against the illegal Indian occupation on their region and were awakening the world's conscience. There would be instability in the region if the fascist India was not stopped from committing atrocities against Kashmiris and other minorities.

India could not curb the voices of innocent Kashmiris through violence there, the minister said, adding that the day was not far when the freedom movement of Kashmiris would succeed.

He urged the international community to take practical steps and stop India from human rights violations in the IIOJK.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Jammu From

Recent Stories

Saudi Airline offers “special prayer area” for ..

12 minutes ago

'Imran Khan is demanding money to step down,' says ..

37 minutes ago

UAE ranks first regionally and fourth globally in ..

46 minutes ago

158,786 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

46 minutes ago

Raja Basharat shows solidarity with Kashmiris

15 minutes ago

Men's, Women's national badminton championship beg ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.