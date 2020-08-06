UrduPoint.com
Kashmiris To Get Rid Of Indian Slavery: Mian Aslam

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Kashmiris to get rid of Indian slavery: Mian Aslam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries & Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan and shackles of slavery of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir will break inevitably.

In his message here Wednesday with regard to Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir, he emphasized that the oppression by the Indian occupied army could not mute the voices of valiant Kashmiris. The Minister underscored that the Kashmiri people had out-rightly rejected the inhuman, callous and illegitimate action committed by the Indian government on 5th August.

Aslam Iqbal reiterated that 220 million people of Pakistan strongly condemned the unlawful act of Indian government to revoke the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

The Minister remarked that the Hitler of present era Modi should come to know loud and clear that the freedom sun of Kashmiris was going to rise soon. He regretted that Modi government had turned the occupied valley into one of the biggest prisons of the world to accomplish its nefarious agenda.

He outlined that the people of Pakistan and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir were staging protests against unlawful actions of the Indian government.

He said the PTI government would raise its voice at every global forum regarding continuous struggle of the Kashmiri people for attaining their right to self-determination. He denounced that the extremists designs of Narendra Modi had come to light before the global community.

The Minister deplored that the Modi government exceeded all limits of inflicting perpetration on the innocent and unarmed Kashmiris. He highlighted that history would always remember Modi for inflicting cruelties on the humanity and committing genocide of the Muslims.

The Minister vowed that the people of Pakistan were standing by their oppressed Kashmiri brothers and sisters in this hour of distress.

Aslam Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had impressively fought the case of Kashmiris by becoming their real ambassador and vociferously raised his voice at every global forum.

