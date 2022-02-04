UrduPoint.com

Kashmiris To Get Their Right To Self-determination Soon: JI Leader

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Kashmiris to get their right to self-determination soon: JI leader

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami District Nazima Fouzia Mahboob has said that sacrifices rendered by millions of Kashmiri people for getting their legitimate right of self-determination would not go waste and they would achieve their goal soon.

In a statement issued here Friday, she said that the Pakistani nation could not remain silent on the atrocities and brutalities being committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris, adding that all-out support would continue to them.

In her message, she assured the Kashmiri people that they are not alone in their struggle of independence, and all Pakistanis were standing by them.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Independence All Million

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

26 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

29 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

31 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

46 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>