Kashmiris to get their right to self-determination soon: JI leader

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Jamaat-e-Islami District Nazima Fouzia Mahboob has said that sacrifices rendered by millions of Kashmiri people for getting their legitimate right of self-determination would not go waste and they would achieve their goal soon.

In a statement issued here Friday, she said that the Pakistani nation could not remain silent on the atrocities and brutalities being committed by the Indian forces on innocent Kashmiris, adding that all-out support would continue to them.

In her message, she assured the Kashmiri people that they are not alone in their struggle of independence, and all Pakistanis were standing by them.