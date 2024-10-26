Open Menu

Kashmiris To Grant Their Right To Self-determination Need Of Time: Murtaza Abbasi

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Former Federal minister and secretary General PML-N KP Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday said that the international community should know the sensitivity of the Kashmir issue and it is the need of the hour that Kashmiri people were given their rights as promised in the light of United Nation UN resolutions.

He expressed these views while talking to APP here.

Murtaza Abbassi said that on non-implementation of UN resolution on the referendum in Kashmir people of the Kashmir are suffering Indian occupation forces brutalities.

He further said that the UN should cancel the membership of India for not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir and said that on 27 October,the Kashmiris will mark this day as 'black day'.

On this day Kashmiris ask all the civilized world to understand the cause of the dispute and the pain that they have suffered for it, the struggle that they are not willing to give up, adding he said.

Murtaza Abbasi reiterated the unwavering political, the moral and diplomatic support of the people and Government of Pakistan to the struggle of Kashmiri people to safeguard their fundamental rights including their right to self-determination.

