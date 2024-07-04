- Home
Kashmiris To Honor Martyrs Of 1931 On July 13, Vowing Continued Struggle For Freedom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM
Preparations are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and beyond to commemorate the 94th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Preparations are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and beyond to commemorate the 94th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13. The day will be marked with renewed pledges to continue the fight for self-determination and liberation from Indian occupation.
Official sources report that special ceremonies, prayer congregations, and public meetings will be held across all 10 AJK districts, with speakers paying tribute to the 22 Kashmiris martyred in 1931 for their role in the struggle against Dogra rule. The event will be observed as a state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir to facilitate widespread participation.
