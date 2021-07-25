Kashmiris to make history by reposing full confidence on PTI in LA elections: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Sunday said that people of Kashmir would make a history by reposing full confidence in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Inasf (PTI) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly elections.

In a statement, he said that PTI government had launched a record mega development projects to reciprocate the confidence and trust shown by people in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan in 2018 elections.

He said that province and the country had been put on the path of progress and prosperity through development projects and public welfare policies.