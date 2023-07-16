Kashmiris to mark 76th Accession Day on July 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris, residing on both sides of the line of control and around the world will observe the 76th anniversary of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan on July 19.

The objective is to strengthening and promoting the ideology of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state acceding to Pakistan, which represents the ultimate aspiration of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Various social, political, and civil society organisations in Jammu & Kashmir have planned to organize programmes to mark Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day.

All bodies will commemorate the day with an aim to renew their pledge to continue efforts for self-determination of Jammu & Kashmir.

Various organisers across the country have expressed their commitment to ensuring a meaningful and comprehensive observance of IIOJK's accession to Pakistan Day.

They are actively coordinating events and activities in collaboration with social, political, and civil society groups.

The initiatives will be carried out across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other regions where Kashmiris reside.

The major ceremony to commemorate Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all the three divisional and district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir on next Sunday morning, wherein the importance of implementation of this historic resolution would be highlighted by the speakers belonging to various walks of life.

The observance of this day symbolizes the unwavering determination of the peopleof Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the ultimate objective of the state's accessionto Pakistan.