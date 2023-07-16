Open Menu

Kashmiris To Mark 76th Accession Day On July 19

Umer Jamshaid Published July 16, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kashmiris to mark 76th Accession Day on July 19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris, residing on both sides of the line of control and around the world will observe the 76th anniversary of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan on July 19.

The objective is to strengthening and promoting the ideology of the entire Jammu and Kashmir state acceding to Pakistan, which represents the ultimate aspiration of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

Various social, political, and civil society organisations in Jammu & Kashmir have planned to organize programmes to mark Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day.

All bodies will commemorate the day with an aim to renew their pledge to continue efforts for self-determination of Jammu & Kashmir.

Various organisers across the country have expressed their commitment to ensuring a meaningful and comprehensive observance of IIOJK's accession to Pakistan Day.

They are actively coordinating events and activities in collaboration with social, political, and civil society groups.

The initiatives will be carried out across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and other regions where Kashmiris reside.

The major ceremony to commemorate Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all the three divisional and district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir on next Sunday morning, wherein the importance of implementation of this historic resolution would be highlighted by the speakers belonging to various walks of life.

The observance of this day symbolizes the unwavering determination of the peopleof Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the ultimate objective of the state's accessionto Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution World Line Of Control Civil Society Pakistan Day Jammu Muzaffarabad July Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

15 hours ago
 s

S

15 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

16 hours ago
Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

15 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

16 hours ago
 UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian ..

UK Defense Ministry Says Trained 18,000 Ukrainian Recruits During Operation Inte ..

16 hours ago
 IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

IGP distributes cash prizes, certificates

16 hours ago
 Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activitie ..

Dr. Ramesh Kumar vows to promote tourism activities

16 hours ago
 SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Stati ..

SSP Investigation visit to Civil Line Police Station

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan