Kashmiris To Mark 76th Accession To Pakistan Day Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Kashmiris to mark 76th Accession to Pakistan Day tomorrow

MIRPUR(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) , Jul 14 (APP):Brisk preparations have begun by Kashmiris, residing on both sides of the line of control and around the world to observe the 76th anniversary of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan on July 19.

Various social, political, and civil society organizations in Jammu & Kashmir are diligently planning elaborate programs to mark Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day.

The organizers have expressed their commitment to ensuring a comprehensive and meaningful observance of Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day.

They are actively coordinating events and activities in collaboration with social, political, and civil society groups.

This commemoration includes a renewed commitment to the pursuit of self-determination and the realization of the idea of the entire Jammu Kashmir state acceding to Pakistan, in accordance with the historic resolution passed on this day in 1947.

These initiatives will be carried out across Azad Jammu Kashmir, Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and other regions where Kashmiris reside.

The objective is to strengthen and promote the ideology of the entire Jammu Kashmir state acceding to Pakistan, which represents the ultimate aspiration of the people of Jammu Kashmir.

The major ceremony to commemorate Kashmir's accession to Pakistan Day will be held in the capital city of Muzaffarabad besides all the three divisional and district headquarters in Azad Jammu Kashmir Sunday morning, wherein the importance of implementation of this historic resolution will be highlighted by the speakers belonging to various walks of life.

The observance of this day symbolizes the unwavering determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir to achieve the ultimate objective of the state's accession to Pakistan.

Special ceremonies will take place in towns and cities across Azad Jammu Kashmir to mark the occasion, emphasizing the urgency of implementing the ideology of Jammu and Kashmir's accession to Pakistan after the liberation of the occupied territories from Indian control.

