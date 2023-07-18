Kashmiris to mark Accession to Pakistan Day tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over will observe the Accession to Pakistan on Wednesday the 19th July, with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for Jammu and Kashmir's liberation from Indian occupation and its complete merger with Pakistan.

It was on 19th July in 1947 that the genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar,kashmir media service reported.

The historic resolution called for the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year.

As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries. The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan.

They took the decision of joining Pakistan to protect their political religious, social, cultural and economic rights, as they were well aware of their fate under Hindus who had deep-seated animosity for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, posters of accession to Pakistan Day, have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory reads that 19th July is of special significance and an important day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir when the Kashmiri people had attached their future with Pakistan in 1947.

The posters were displayed by Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Resistance Party, Wareseen–e-Shuhada, Nawjawanan-e-Hurriyet Jammu Kashmir, Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM), Jammu and Kashmir Justice League Forum (JKJLF), Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement and several other pro-freedom groups in several parts of Kashmir valley. The posters read sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and would definitely bring positive results.

The posters urged the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and world peace-loving countries to save the innocent Kashmiris from trigger-happy Indian forces by resolving the Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.