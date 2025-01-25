Kashmiris To Mark Indian Republic Day As 'Black Day'
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation and human rights abuses in the region.
This annual protest is a reiteration of the Kashmiris' strong indignation and resistance against Indian rule, which has denied them their right to self-determination for over 77 years. The observance of the Black Day also aims to raise awareness about the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces.
In AJK, protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all ten districts, with a major rally planned in the state metropolis.
Leaders of various political parties, including those in the AJK parliament, will participate in the protest to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom and self-determination, this was reported by APP correspondent from Mirpur on Saturday.
Similar protests will also be held in other parts of the world, including Pakistan, to condemn India's occupation and human rights abuses in Kashmir. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called on the international community to take notice of the worsening situation in IIOJK and pressure India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.
APP/ahr/378
