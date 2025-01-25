Open Menu

Kashmiris To Mark Indian Republic Day As 'Black Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Kashmiris to mark Indian Republic Day as 'Black Day'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a "Black Day" to protest against India's continued occupation and human rights abuses in the region.

This annual protest is a reiteration of the Kashmiris' strong indignation and resistance against Indian rule, which has denied them their right to self-determination for over 77 years. The observance of the Black Day also aims to raise awareness about the continued brutalities and custodial killings of innocent Kashmiris by Indian occupying forces.

In AJK, protest rallies and demonstrations will be held in all ten districts, with a major rally planned in the state metropolis.

Leaders of various political parties, including those in the AJK parliament, will participate in the protest to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK in their struggle for freedom and self-determination, this was reported by APP correspondent from Mirpur on Saturday.

Similar protests will also be held in other parts of the world, including Pakistan, to condemn India's occupation and human rights abuses in Kashmir. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called on the international community to take notice of the worsening situation in IIOJK and pressure India to resolve the Kashmir dispute peacefully.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

8 minutes ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

8 minutes ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

23 minutes ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

1 hour ago
 Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power ..

Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals

2 hours ago
 Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Su ..

Emirates Arabian Horses Cup-Endurance kicks off Sunday

2 hours ago
'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkabl ..

'Pearl of the East Coast' festival draws remarkable turnout of visitors

2 hours ago
 SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

SCCF launches awards for best, oldest vehicles

2 hours ago
 ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects ..

ACRES 2025 showcases flagship real estate projects across UAE

3 hours ago
 Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought ..

Massive fire at oil field in southern Iraq brought under control

3 hours ago
 PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching ..

PSL teams find new buys ahead of fast approaching 10th edition

3 hours ago
 Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Ye ..

Minister Steps In, Saves 870 Students' Academic Year

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan