Kashmiris To Mark India's Republic Day As Black Day, Slamming Occupation And Human Rights Abuses

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Kashmiris to mark India's Republic Day as Black Day, slamming occupation and human rights abuses

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Kashmiris around the world, including those living in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Pakistan, and other countries, will observe India's Republic Day on January 26 as a Black Day.

This move is aimed at drawing international attention to India's continued denial of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

The call for observing Black Day has been issued by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other pro-freedom organizations, with the Azad government of the State of Jammu and Kashmir strongly endorsing it.

The day will be marked by a complete strike in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in AJK, Pakistan, and other countries, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Saturday.

Kashmiri expatriates will stage anti-India Black Day demonstrations in front of Indian missions abroad, calling for the implementation of UN resolutions on Kashmir and an end to human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Dr Khursheed Ahmed Chaudhry, a UK-based veteran leader of British Kashmiris, condemned India's aggressive activities in IIOJK, saying that India has no justification to celebrate its Republic Day in the disputed territory.

Syed Abid Hussain Shah, President of the Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK, also slammed India's occupation of Kashmir, saying that India has no moral right to celebrate the day in the disputed territory. He added that India has failed to fulfill its pledges of democratic right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

The APHC has reiterated its call for observing India's Republic Day as a Black Day, condemning India's reign of terror, repression, and human rights abuses in IIOJK. Civil society elders in the occupied territory have also urged people to boycott Indian celebrations, sending a loud and clear message that Kashmiris reject Indian occupation and are struggling for their right to self-determination.

