Kashmiris to mark October 27 as Black Day to protest against continual occupation of IIOJK

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :,Oct 26 (APP):Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IIOJK and rest of the world to observe black day on Thursday - October 27 - to protest against the continual forced and unlawful Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir for the last 75 years when India forcibly landed her occupational military troops in Srinagar.

The day is marked by world-wide protests by Jammu & Kashmir people against continual Indian Illegal occupation. This year too the black day against continual illegal and forced Indian occupation is being observed.

This year too, the observance of the black day is particularly aimed at apprising the Indian nefarious actions after it abrogated special status of the disputed occupied Jammu Kashmirt state by scrapping Article 370 and 35-A of the Indian constitution.

Protest rallies and processions – besides public congregations will be the hallmark of the black day in all small and major towns at either side of the Line of Control in Jammu & Kashmir state.

In Mirpur, major protest rally will be followed by a big procession and protest demonstration will be taken out by a large number of people from all spheres of life at District Courts premises. The procession is being organised by the District National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of all segments of the civil society including social, religious and political parties.

The participants will also fasten black ribbons on their arms as a mark of indignation and hatred against India and the reign of terror and state violence unleashed against the innocent people.

Leading personalities representing diverse segments of the civil society will address the rally highlighting the significance of early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir problem besides registering protest against illegal Indian occupation of Jammu & Kashmir.

Through the protest rallies, speakers will reiterate demand for the restoration of the special status of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state without further delay.