Kashmiris to observe 'Accession to Pakistan Day' on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) and across the world will observe Accession to Pakistan Day, on Wednesday (19th July), with a renewed pledge to continue the struggle for freedom from Indian occupation and complete merger of Jammu and Kashmir with Pakistan.

According to Kashmir Media Service, It was on 19th July 1947 that genuine representatives of the Kashmiris unanimously passed the resolution of Kashmir's Accession to Pakistan during a meeting of the All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference at the residence of Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan in Aabi Guzar area of Srinagar.

The historic resolution called for the accession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in view of its existing religious, geographical, cultural and economic proximity to Pakistan and the aspirations of millions of Kashmiri Muslims.

The development had come almost a month before the creation of two sovereign states of Pakistan and India under the Partition Plan of the British Indian colony on August 14 and 15 respectively, the same year.

As per the understanding behind the Partition Plan, the Princely States were free to accede to either of the two newly established countries.

The decision of 19th July 1947 was a testimony to the fact that the people of Kashmir had linked their future with Pakistan. They took the decision of joining Pakistan to protect their political religious, social, cultural and economic rights, as they were well aware of their fate under Hindus who had deep-seated animosity for Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir.

Over 500,000 Kashmiris have laid down their lives for Jammu and Kashmir's freedom from Indian illegal occupation and its accession to Pakistan over the last seven decades. Indian brutalities have failed to wipe out the Kashmiris' love for Pakistan.

Over 96,213 Kashmiris have fallen to Indian state terrorism including 7297 in custody since January 1989. At least 8,000 Kashmiri youth were subjected to custodial disappearance, 11,259 women were molested and 110,500 houses/shops/structures were destroyed during the period while over four thousand Kashmiris still remain lodged in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India.