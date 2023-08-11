MIRPUR AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Like all previous years Jammu and Kashmir State people living on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world would observe India's Independence Day on August 15 as Black Day.

Kashmiris observe Aug 15 Indian independence day as a black day to reiterate ever-lasting hatred against India and to register strong protest over Delhi's forced Aug 05, 2019, sinister action of scrapping the special status of the Internationally recognized Jammu and Kashmir state.

Kashmiris observe India's all national days including independence day as black day to condemn India for constantly denying Kashmiris' birth right to self-determination and to apprise the external world of India's ongoing worst reign of state terrorism making people of occupied Jammu Kashmir state besieged, at gunpoint of over two million of his military and Para military troops.

The observance of black day is also aimed at expressing indignation against Indian imperialism for forcibly keeping the bulk part of the State in her unlawful and forcible occupation for the past 76 years, organizers said.

Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all small and major cities and towns on both sides of the LOC, will be the hallmark of the day.

"Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers of the special black day programs.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities including AJK's capital city of Muzafferabad and all other nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian imperialism.

Participants of the rallies will march in major city streets carrying black banners and placards to express hatred against India for turning the Indian-occupied Jammu Kashmir the world's largest prison perpetuating brutalities and human rights abuses in the occupied state since August 05, 2019.

In Mirpur, DC Ch. Amjad Iqbal said that major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence Day as black day will be taken from District Courts premises in the city on Tuesday- August 15 at 10.30 a.m under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee Mirpur district, the grand forum of all public representative organizations representing all segments of the civil society, according to the local authorities.

A large number of people from all shades of public opinion will attend, like all previous years to observe the Indian Independence Day as Black day, the authorities underlined.