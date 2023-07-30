Open Menu

Kashmiris To Observe August 5 As 'Black Day'

Umer Jamshaid Published July 30, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LOC) and the world over will observe August 5 as 'Black Day'.

According to the Kashmir media service (KMS), the Modi-led Hindutva government in New Delhi revoked the special status of the internationally recognized disputed territory Jammu and Kashmir on August 05, 2019, and put the territory under brutal military and police siege.

The posters displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and other organizations in Srinagar and its suburbs rejected the illegal and unilateral Indian actions of August 5, 2019.

